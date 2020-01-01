First babies of the New Year arrive at Connecticut hospitals

Connecticut (WTNH) — The first babies of the new decade arrived at hospitals across the state early Wednesday morning.

12:04 a.m. – [Griffin Health Services]: Baby Arabella was born to Taylor and Dave. She was also welcomed by two siblings, a brother, Jaxon (3), and a sister, Emerie (1).

Arabella, first baby born in 2020 at Griffin Hospital. Seen in photo with parents and siblings.

Arabella, first baby born in 2020 at Griffin Hospital. Seen in photo with mom.

Arabella, first baby born in 2020 at Griffin Hospital. Seen in photo with great grandparents, grandmother, parents, and sister

12:56 a.m. – [Yale New Haven Hospital]: Baby Iziah was born to Heather R. and Tianna R. of New Haven. Iziah weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and is the couple’s first child. According the family, Iziah is the first same-sex, bi-racial baby of 2020.

Iziah, first baby born in 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Seen in photo with parents.

2:30 a.m. – [Hartford Hospital]: Baby Oakley Rioux was born to parents Hailie Grier and Patrick Rioux of Middletown. She was born 6 pounds 15 ounces. She was also welcomed by a sister.

Baby Oakley, first baby born in 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Seen in photo with parents.

Oakley, first baby born in 2020 at Hartford Hospital.

2:42 a.m. – [Lawrence and Memorial Hospital] – Baby Everly Patricia Woods is the first child born to high school sweethearts Rachel, 33, and Stephen Woods, 36, of Niantic. The family says she was expected at Christmastime, but showed up a little late.

L+M reports that Mom Rachel, who has served as a Registered Nurse in the hospital’s Cardiology unit for 10 years, was in labor for 32 hours and had to deliver by C-section.

Rachel says she was comfortable delivering at L+M because she was surrounded by familiar faces: “The familiar faces here provided me with a lot of reassurance and comfort throughout the whole experience.”

“It’s so thrilling and exciting to have her. And it’s a nice event year, so it will always be easy to remember her birthday.” – Rachel Woods

The hospital reports that mom and baby, born 20 inches long, are doing well.

And her first nickname as already been coined: ‘New Year’s Eve-rly’