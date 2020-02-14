 

Florists and chocolatiers across the state prep classic Valentine’s Day goodies for the holiday rush

by: WTNH Staff

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the season of love! Florists and chocolatiers across the state are busy getting ready for Valentine’s Day, putting in extra hours to make sure they have enough flowers and sweets to go around for everyone’s loved-ones.

At Edible Arrangements in Hamden, Kelly O’Connor, told News 8 the phone has been ringing non-stop and they’ve gotten lots of customers coming in last minute and drivers out delivering everywhere, so “we’ve all just been working very hard.”

“Tomorrow’s going to be absolutely an incredible day. We’re going to have people coming in from first thing in the morning to all the way 6 o’clock at night. It’s continuous, in and out of people. We have hundreds of orders still to do, so I’m going to give these nice people a lot of coffee, very strong espresso.”

– Luigi Nuzzolillo/ florist

Valentine’s Day spending is expected to total $27 billion this year, averaging out to a little over $196/person.

