Free New Year’s Day fun for the whole family

Connecticut (WTNH) — Looking for something fun to do to kick off the new year? There are many activities for you and the whole family to start fresh in 2020.

The 10th Annual Winterfest in Hartford will be offering Music Monday Nights December 2nd-January 13th at Bushnell Park Rink. Skate to the sounds of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s and Disney, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The skating rink will also be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for free ice skating and free skate rentals.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is offering guided hikes at 15 Connecticut State parks on New Year’s Day.

The Wadsworth Mansion is also going to be open to visitors New Year’s Day from 1-4 p.m. for docent-led tours and horse-drawn carriage rides.

Find out more information about the activities mentioned and more New Year’s Day activities across the state, check out ctvisit.com.