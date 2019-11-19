Fun family festivities to do this holiday season

(WTNH) – The holidays are here and so are all the fun festive events that come along with them. We’ve complied a list of fun things for you and your family to do together during the season of joy.
Fairfield County:
Festival of Trees
- Where: Danbury Sports Dome, 25 Shelter Rock Lane, Danbury CT
- What: Friday Nov. 22 6:30pm – 10:30pm: Mistletoe and Martinis party, where you can rock out to Rob Fried and Band Central’s Rock and Soul Review
- Saturday Nov. 23 10am – 4pm: Enjoy live entertainment on the hour, holiday trees, prizes, raffles, treasures in the MarketPlace, Quilter’s Corner, vendors, artisans and local craftsmen. Tom Pesce performs magic at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Children’s Winter Village has a bounce house, and lots of fun activities.
- Saturday Nov. 23 6:30pm – 10:30pm: Enjoy live music by Billy Michaels Holiday Cavalcade and a fiddling contest and Dan’s Garage Band at the Taps & Trees Craft Beer Fest.
- Price: Adults & Kids: $10, Seniors: $5, Under 3: Free
- For more info: https://www.annsplacefestivaloftrees.org
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: A very Postmodern Christmas
- Where: 80 E Ridge Rd, Ridgefield, CT 06877
- When: Saturday, Nov. 23 – 8pm
- What: Back after a sold-out show last year, join famed time-twisting musical collective Postmodern Jukebox for a vintage-style Christmas celebration! Known for reworking popular modern music into different vintage genres, especially early 20th century forms such as swing and jazz, PMJ has amassed over one billion YouTube views and played hundreds of shows to sold-out houses on six continents.
- Price: $85 to $110
- For more info: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/postmodern-jukebox/
Darlene Love Holiday Show
- Where: Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield, CT
- When: Saturday, Dec. 7 – 8pm
- What: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love returns with her holiday show, performing all her hits including the #1 holiday classic “Christmas Baby Please Come Home,” a song that she performed annually with Paul Shaffer and the CBS Symphony Orchestra on The Late Show With David Letterman for some 29 years before David retired.
- Price: $68 – $85
- For more info: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/darlene-love-christmas/
Rockapella Holiday
- Where: Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield, CT
- When: Wednesday, Dec. 11 – 7:30pm
- What: A cappella versions of everything from the holiday standards you know and love like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” to a funky rendition of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch!” They’ve become one of the world’s most sophisticated, lasting, and imitated vocal groups around today. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more influential one out there in this era of network television a cappella shows like NBC’s The Sing-Off, movies like Pitch Perfect, and innumerable college vocal groups that own the corner of cool on campuses everywhere.
- Price: $47
- For more info: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/rockapella-holiday/
A Christmas Carol in Concert
- Where:Sacred Heart University: Chapel of the Holy Spirit, 5151 Park Ave., Fairfield
- When: Sunday, Dec. 15 – 7:30pm
- What: Inspired by spoken on-air radio performances of the early 20th Century, this new and intimate re-imagining of Charles Dickens’s classic tale will feature Academy Award-nominee and Golden Globe-winner Kathleen Turner in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tony Award-winner James Naughton as the ghosts, and an original soundtrack performed by musicians from the New Haven Symphony Orchestra.
- Price: Adult: $15, College Student with ID: $10, Kids (18 and under): Free
- For more info: https://newhavensymphony.org/events/
Litchfield County:
Northern Lights Limited & Santa Express Trains
- Where: Thomaston Station, 242 E. Main Street, Thomaston, CT
- When: November 29 to December 22
- What: 12 pm – 2:15 pm: The Santa Express is our earlier train, where parents and kids alike are able to hop on board for the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus. As the trains travels through the cold winter wilderness, passengers will be able to visit with Santa and play with his Elves. Each child will also get a special gift from Santa’s own toy bag.
- 5 pm – 7:15 pm: The Northern Lights Limited is our evening train, and is similar to our earlier Santa Express trains, but with some added touch. Leaving under the cover of nightfall, experience the magic as the lights inside and out of each car are lit, illuminating the entire train in a soft, cheerful glow. Upon departure, you will be taken directly to the North Pole, picking up Santa and Mrs. Claus for all to see. Once on board the train, Santa and Mrs. Claus will take turns visiting with all those on board as the train slowly chugs along through the night. While Santa is visiting each of all the good boys and girls on the train, his Elves will keep you busy dancing and singing along to the music. Each child will get an extra special gift from Santa’s toy bag.
- Price: Coach: $25, First Class: $50 (Note: tickets are selling out fast)
- For more info: http://www.rmne.org/northern-lights-limited-santa-express/
Bethlehem’s 33rd Christmas Town Festival
- Where: Bethlehem Town Green, Junction of Rt. 61 and Rt. 132, Bethlehem
- When: Friday, December 6, 5-10 pm and Saturday, December 7, 10 am-4 pm
- What: An old-fashioned Christmas celebration. Bethlehem’s town green is at the heart of the festival. The buildings and churches surrounding the green will be decorated and will be brimming with holiday crafters and food. On Friday night at 6 pm Santa will light the town’s beautiful 75 ft. tree. Following the tree lighting, Santa will be available for picture taking. Over 70 exhibitors will be selling handcrafted items just in time for holiday shopping. There will be hayrides and holiday music performances throughout the festival including the joyous sounds of Chimes In, bell choir and the Waterbury-Derby-Valley Chords men.
- Price: free
- For more info: https://christmastownfestival.com/index.html
Hartford County:
46th Annual Festival of Trees and Traditions
- Where: Wadsworth Atheneum, 29 Atheneum Square North, Hartford, CT 06103
- When: November 29 to December 8, 2019 – 10 am-5 pm
- What: Festival of Trees & Traditions has become an annual holiday custom for visitors from throughout the state and beyond. Every year community members, artists and organizations decorate holiday trees and wreaths to be displayed in the galleries throughout the week. All items are for sale, and profits help fund the museum’s special exhibitions, educational programs, and operating expenses. Purchase a tree or wreath for your home or donate it to a local charity.
- Price: Adults: $18, Seniors: $115, Students: $8, Kids (17 and under): $3
- For more info: https://www.thewadsworth.org/festivaloftrees/
Simsbury Celebrates 2019
- Where: Simsbury Senior Center, 754 Hopmeadow St # 1, Simsbury, CT 06070
- When: Saturday, November 30th – 5:00 pm-7:30 pm
- What: The event now has more family-friendly features such as free entertainment, an earlier start to the popular fireworks show, and more street entertainment. Although the Simsbury Recreation Department sponsors the event and assist with the event production, all funds to support the event are raised through generous donations from local businesses, families and civic groups.
- Price: Free
- For more info: https://www.simsburycelebrates.com/
Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus: Making Spirits Bright!
- Where: Wadsworth Atheneum, 29 Atheneum Square North, Hartford, CT
- When: Friday Dec. 6, Saturday Dec. 7-8 pm, Sunday Dec. 8-3 pm
- What: Join the Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus as we take you through five holiday tales that will warm the heart and remind us all of what matters most this holiday season. Aided by a fabulous narrator, we will present classic songs along with brand new selections that will leave you feeling full of holiday cheer. Come and see why our holiday show consistently sells out and be ready for a night of wonderful entertainment!
- Price: $30 to $45
- For more info: https://hgmc.org/events-tickets/
New Haven County:
Don We Now: Christmas Music with Connecticut Gay Mens’ Chorus
- Where: West Haven High School, 1 Mcdonough Plaza, West Haven
- When: Saturday, December 14 – 8 pm
- What: Connecticut Gay Mens’ Chorus performs fresh versions of Christmas favorites. This will be one of the most fun events of your season.
- Price: $30 – $32
- For more info: https://www.ctgmc.org/
A Christmas Carol in Concert
- Where: Lyman Center for the Performing Arts, 501 Crescent Street, New Haven
- When: Friday, Dec. 13 – 7:30 pm
- What: Inspired by spoken on-air radio performances of the early 20th Century, this new and intimate re-imagining of Charles Dickens’s classic tale will feature Academy Award-nominee and Golden Globe-winner Kathleen Turner in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tony Award-winner James Naughton as the ghosts, and an original soundtrack performed by musicians from the New Haven Symphony Orchestra.
- Price: Adult: $15, College Student with ID: $10, Kids (18 and under): Free
- For more info: https://newhavensymphony.org/events/
A Christmas Carol in Concert
- Where: First Congregational Church of Madison, 26 Meeting House Ln., Madison
- When: Saturday, Dec. 14 – 7:30 pm
- What: Inspired by spoken on-air radio performances of the early 20th Century, this new and intimate re-imagining of Charles Dickens’s classic tale will feature Academy Award-nominee and Golden Globe-winner Kathleen Turner in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tony Award-winner James Naughton as the ghosts, and an original soundtrack performed by musicians from the New Haven Symphony Orchestra.
- Price: Adult: $15, College Student with ID: $10, Kids (18 and under): Free
- For more info: https://newhavensymphony.org/events/
Middlesex County:North Pole Express
- Where: The Valley Railroad Company One Railroad Avenue P.O. Box 452 Essex, CT 06426
- When: November 15 to December 29
- What: Board our locomotive-powered sleigh for a magical nighttime journey to the North Pole. Every coach becomes a stage for a LIVE musical performance of “The Night Before Christmas.” Celebrate the spirit of the season with Santa and Mrs. Claus, festive sing-a-longs, hot chocolate and sugar cookies. Each child will receive a small gift from Santa. Children are invited to wear their favorite pajamas! Make sure those PJs are warm and cozy…it’s cold up at the North Pole!
- Price: Coach Car seats: $37.50 per person (Note: First class tickets are sold out)
- For more info: http://essexsteamtrain.com/seasonal-excursions/north-pole-express/
Trees in the Rigging Community Carol Sing & Boat Parade
- Where: Essex Town Hall, 29 West Avenue, Essex, CT
- When: Sunday, Dec. 1 – 4:30 pm-6:30 pm
- What:The Connecticut River Museum, the Essex Board of Trade, and the Essex Historical Society combine to present this annual event that includes a traditional, lantern-lit carol stroll down Main Street where spectators are invited to bring their own lanterns or flashlights and join in with the Sailing Masters of 1812 Fife and Drum Corps and a parade of antique cars. The stroll steps off at 4:30 pm at the Essex Town Hall on West Avenue and ends at the Connecticut River Museum with a parade of vessels dressed out in holiday lights and passing in review along the Connecticut River.
- Price: Free
- For more info: http://ctrivermuseum.org/events/trees-in-the-rigging/
10th Annual Ivoryton Illuminations 2019
- Where: Ivoryton, CT
- When: Saturday, Dec. 7 – 5 pm-8 pm
- What: The entire village of Ivoryton will be participating in this Holiday Extravaganza with carol singing, Santa’s Grotto, a Holiday Bazaar, culminating with the arrival of Santa and the lighting of one of the states’ largest living Christmas Trees at 6:00 pm. Ivoryton will be lighting up the holiday with over 450,000 lights throughout the village!
- Price: Free
- For more info: https://www.ivorytonplayhouse.org/our-season/ivoryton-illuminations-december-7-2019
Don We Now: Christma Music with Connecticut Gay Mens’ Chorus
- Where: Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main Street , Old Saybrook
- When: Saturday, December 7 – 4 pm and 8 pm
- What: Connecticut Gay Mens’ Chorus performs fresh versions of Christmas favorites. This will be one of the most fun events of your season.
- Price: $30 – $32
- For more info: https://www.ctgmc.org/
Jolly Old St. Nicholas
- Where: Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT
- When: Sunday, December 8, 2019 – 1 pm
- What: Is a fun family show about Tuck and his father prepare for Christmas as Mr. Grumpasaurus strives to thwart all Christmas merriment. But with the help of Santa and his elves, Christmas turns out to be the best one yet, even for Mr. Grumpasaurus. For kids in kindergarten through grade five.
- Price: $15 to $24
- For more info: https://www.katharinehepburntheater.org/events/jolly-old-saint-nicholas/
A Christmas Carol in Concert
- Where: Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton
- When: Sunday, Dec. 8 – 3 pm & 7:30 pm
- What: Inspired by spoken on-air radio performances of the early 20th Century, this new and intimate re-imagining of Charles Dickens’s classic tale will feature Academy Award-nominee and Golden Globe-winner Kathleen Turner in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tony Award-winner James Naughton as the ghosts, and an original soundtrack performed by musicians from the New Haven Symphony Orchestra.
- Price: Adult: $15, College Student with ID: $10, Kids (18 and under): Free
- For more info: https://newhavensymphony.org/events/
New London County:
Santa by Tugboat and Holiday Boat Parade
- Where: Mystic River Park, Cottrell Street, Mystic CT
- When: Saturday, November 30
- What: 2 pm – Come welcome Santa Claus as he arrives by tugboat at the Mystic River Park. He will greet the crowds and listen to all the children’s wishes.
- 6 pm – Then come back to help Santa light the ceremonial Christmas tree, and enjoy carols and hot chocolate.
- 6:20 pm – the annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade at 6:20 pm. Watch from Mystic River Park as decorated vessels glide down the Mystic River.
- Price: Free
- For more info: https://thisismystic.com/event/santa-arrives-by-tugboat-and-tree-lighting-2019/
Celtic Woman at Foxwoods
- Where: Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino, 350 Trolley Line Blvd. Mashantucket, CT
- When: Saturday, November 30 – 8 pm
- What: Multi-platinum international music sensation Celtic Woman celebrates the holiday season with its eighth annual “Symphony Tour.” These concerts offer an unparalleled live musical experience, with Celtic Woman performing timeless holiday songs accompanied by a full symphony orchestra. The show will feature music from the all-female ensemble’s much loved holiday releases, such as the platinum-selling A Christmas Celebration and Deck The Halls. Celtic Woman promises an enchanting and festive evening filled with lots of holiday favorites and a few Celtic twists here and there, all with the accompaniment of magnificent orchestras across the country.
- Price: Tickets range – $40, $50, $60
- For more info: https://www.foxwoods.com/celtic-woman/
Mystic Aquarium Northern Lights
- Where: 55 Coogan Blvd, Mystic, CT 06355 United States
- When: Saturday Dec. 7 – Saturday Jan. 4
- What: A sea of lights leads the way through a mesmerizing journey along the Aquarium’s outdoor pathways. See Arctic animals in a whole new light – quite literally – as you stroll to theatrical music in search of hand-crafted lanterns that bring Arctic animals to life. Snap selfies and meet the Snow Sisters every Thursday, Father Christmas on Fridays and Petey the Penguin each Saturday. Plus, stop by our Send a Wish Upon a Star station to write notes and wishes to the men and women serving overseas this holiday season.
- Price: $15, (2 and under): Free
- For more info: https://www.mysticaquarium.org/event/northern-lights/2019-12-07/
Pentatonix at Mohegan Sun
- Where: Mohegan sun, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd. Uncasville, CT 06382
- What: Grammy-winning Pentatonix has released a new holiday album, The Best Of Pentatonix Christmas, and will make an appearance at Mohegan Sun. the group’s songs, “Mary, Did You Know?” and “Hallelujah” was certified platinum, while the Pentatonix original, “Can’t Sleep Love,” was certified gold.
- When: Sunday, December 8 – 7:30 pm
- Price: tickets depend on seat (lowest prices: $45 to $65)
- For more info: https://mohegansun.com/events-and-promotions/schedule-of-events/pop-pentatonix-2.html
Tolland County:
Holiday Movie & Munchies: The Grinch (2018)
- Where: Tolland Public Library – 21 Tolland Green, Tolland
- When: Thursday, December 19, 2019 – 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm
- What: Families with children of all ages are invited to come watch “The Grinch” (rated PG) on Thursday, December 19 at 6:00pm. You’re welcome to bring a blanket and set up an indoor picnic. Some snacks and drinks will be provided, you may bring your own dinner or snacks. Children must be accompanied by an adult. This program does not require registration.
- Price: Free
- For more info: https://www.tolland.org/library/events/85384
Salt Painting Snowflakes
- Where: Tolland Public Library, 21 Tolland Green, Tolland
- When: Saturday, December 28, 2019 – 10:00am to 12:00pm
- What: Families with children ages 5 and up can drop in to experience salt painting. We will use glue, salt and watercolors to make beautiful snowflakes. No registration is required, while supplies last.
- Price: Free
- For more info: https://www.tolland.org/library/events/85364