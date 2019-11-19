Fun family festivities to do this holiday season

(WTNH) – The holidays are here and so are all the fun festive events that come along with them. We’ve complied a list of fun things for you and your family to do together during the season of joy.

Fairfield County:

Festival of Trees

Where: Danbury Sports Dome, 25 Shelter Rock Lane, Danbury CT

Danbury Sports Dome, 25 Shelter Rock Lane, Danbury CT What: Friday Nov. 22 6:30pm – 10:30pm: Mistletoe and Martinis party, where you can rock out to Rob Fried and Band Central’s Rock and Soul Review

Friday Nov. 22 6:30pm – 10:30pm: Mistletoe and Martinis party, where you can rock out to Rob Fried and Band Central’s Rock and Soul Review Saturday Nov. 23 10am – 4pm: Enjoy live entertainment on the hour, holiday trees, prizes, raffles, treasures in the MarketPlace, Quilter’s Corner, vendors, artisans and local craftsmen. Tom Pesce performs magic at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Children’s Winter Village has a bounce house, and lots of fun activities.

Saturday Nov. 23 6:30pm – 10:30pm: Enjoy live music by Billy Michaels Holiday Cavalcade and a fiddling contest and Dan’s Garage Band at the Taps & Trees Craft Beer Fest.

Price: Adults & Kids: $10, Seniors: $5, Under 3: Free

Adults & Kids: $10, Seniors: $5, Under 3: Free For more info: https://www.annsplacefestivaloftrees.org

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: A very Postmodern Christmas

Where: 80 E Ridge Rd, Ridgefield, CT 06877

80 E Ridge Rd, Ridgefield, CT 06877 When: Saturday, Nov. 23 – 8pm

Saturday, Nov. 23 – 8pm What: Back after a sold-out show last year, join famed time-twisting musical collective Postmodern Jukebox for a vintage-style Christmas celebration! Known for reworking popular modern music into different vintage genres, especially early 20th century forms such as swing and jazz, PMJ has amassed over one billion YouTube views and played hundreds of shows to sold-out houses on six continents.

Back after a sold-out show last year, join famed time-twisting musical collective Postmodern Jukebox for a vintage-style Christmas celebration! Known for reworking popular modern music into different vintage genres, especially early 20th century forms such as swing and jazz, PMJ has amassed over one billion YouTube views and played hundreds of shows to sold-out houses on six continents. Price: $85 to $110

$85 to $110 For more info: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/postmodern-jukebox/

Darlene Love Holiday Show

Where: Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield, CT When: Saturday, Dec. 7 – 8pm

Saturday, Dec. 7 – 8pm What: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love returns with her holiday show, performing all her hits including the #1 holiday classic “Christmas Baby Please Come Home,” a song that she performed annually with Paul Shaffer and the CBS Symphony Orchestra on The Late Show With David Letterman for some 29 years before David retired.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love returns with her holiday show, performing all her hits including the #1 holiday classic “Christmas Baby Please Come Home,” a song that she performed annually with Paul Shaffer and the CBS Symphony Orchestra on The Late Show With David Letterman for some 29 years before David retired. Price: $68 – $85

$68 – $85 For more info: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/darlene-love-christmas/

Rockapella Holiday

Where: Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield, CT When: Wednesday, Dec. 11 – 7:30pm

Wednesday, Dec. 11 – 7:30pm What: A cappella versions of everything from the holiday standards you know and love like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” to a funky rendition of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch!” They’ve become one of the world’s most sophisticated, lasting, and imitated vocal groups around today. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more influential one out there in this era of network television a cappella shows like NBC’s The Sing-Off, movies like Pitch Perfect, and innumerable college vocal groups that own the corner of cool on campuses everywhere.

A cappella versions of everything from the holiday standards you know and love like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” to a funky rendition of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch!” They’ve become one of the world’s most sophisticated, lasting, and imitated vocal groups around today. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more influential one out there in this era of network television a cappella shows like NBC’s The Sing-Off, movies like Pitch Perfect, and innumerable college vocal groups that own the corner of cool on campuses everywhere. Price: $47

$47 For more info: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/rockapella-holiday/

A Christmas Carol in Concert

Where: Sacred Heart University: Chapel of the Holy Spirit, 5151 Park Ave., Fairfield

Sacred Heart University: Chapel of the Holy Spirit, 5151 Park Ave., Fairfield When: Sunday, Dec. 15 – 7:30pm

Sunday, Dec. 15 – 7:30pm What: Inspired by spoken on-air radio performances of the early 20th Century, this new and intimate re-imagining of Charles Dickens’s classic tale will feature Academy Award-nominee and Golden Globe-winner Kathleen Turner in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tony Award-winner James Naughton as the ghosts, and an original soundtrack performed by musicians from the New Haven Symphony Orchestra.

Inspired by spoken on-air radio performances of the early 20th Century, this new and intimate re-imagining of Charles Dickens’s classic tale will feature Academy Award-nominee and Golden Globe-winner Kathleen Turner in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tony Award-winner James Naughton as the ghosts, and an original soundtrack performed by musicians from the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. Price: Adult: $15, College Student with ID: $10, Kids (18 and under): Free

Adult: $15, College Student with ID: $10, Kids (18 and under): Free For more info: https://newhavensymphony.org/events/

Litchfield County:

Northern Lights Limited & Santa Express Trains

Where: Thomaston Station, 242 E. Main Street, Thomaston, CT

Thomaston Station, 242 E. Main Street, Thomaston, CT When: November 29 to December 22

November 29 to December 22 What: 12 pm – 2:15 pm: The Santa Express is our earlier train, where parents and kids alike are able to hop on board for the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus. As the trains travels through the cold winter wilderness, passengers will be able to visit with Santa and play with his Elves. Each child will also get a special gift from Santa’s own toy bag.

12 pm – 2:15 pm: The Santa Express is our earlier train, where parents and kids alike are able to hop on board for the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus. As the trains travels through the cold winter wilderness, passengers will be able to visit with Santa and play with his Elves. Each child will also get a special gift from Santa’s own toy bag. 5 pm – 7:15 pm: The Northern Lights Limited is our evening train, and is similar to our earlier Santa Express trains, but with some added touch. Leaving under the cover of nightfall, experience the magic as the lights inside and out of each car are lit, illuminating the entire train in a soft, cheerful glow. Upon departure, you will be taken directly to the North Pole, picking up Santa and Mrs. Claus for all to see. Once on board the train, Santa and Mrs. Claus will take turns visiting with all those on board as the train slowly chugs along through the night. While Santa is visiting each of all the good boys and girls on the train, his Elves will keep you busy dancing and singing along to the music. Each child will get an extra special gift from Santa’s toy bag.

Price: Coach: $25, First Class: $50 (Note: tickets are selling out fast )

Coach: $25, First Class: $50 ) For more info: http://www.rmne.org/northern-lights-limited-santa-express/

Bethlehem’s 33rd Christmas Town Festival

Where: Bethlehem Town Green, Junction of Rt. 61 and Rt. 132, Bethlehem

Bethlehem Town Green, Junction of Rt. 61 and Rt. 132, Bethlehem When: Friday, December 6, 5-10 pm and Saturday, December 7, 10 am-4 pm

Friday, December 6, 5-10 pm and Saturday, December 7, 10 am-4 pm What: An old-fashioned Christmas celebration. Bethlehem’s town green is at the heart of the festival. The buildings and churches surrounding the green will be decorated and will be brimming with holiday crafters and food. On Friday night at 6 pm Santa will light the town’s beautiful 75 ft. tree. Following the tree lighting, Santa will be available for picture taking. Over 70 exhibitors will be selling handcrafted items just in time for holiday shopping. There will be hayrides and holiday music performances throughout the festival including the joyous sounds of Chimes In, bell choir and the Waterbury-Derby-Valley Chords men.

An old-fashioned Christmas celebration. Bethlehem’s town green is at the heart of the festival. The buildings and churches surrounding the green will be decorated and will be brimming with holiday crafters and food. On Friday night at 6 pm Santa will light the town’s beautiful 75 ft. tree. Following the tree lighting, Santa will be available for picture taking. Over 70 exhibitors will be selling handcrafted items just in time for holiday shopping. There will be hayrides and holiday music performances throughout the festival including the joyous sounds of Chimes In, bell choir and the Waterbury-Derby-Valley Chords men. Price: free

free For more info: https://christmastownfestival.com/index.html

Hartford County:

46th Annual Festival of Trees and Traditions

Where: Wadsworth Atheneum, 29 Atheneum Square North, Hartford, CT 06103

Wadsworth Atheneum, 29 Atheneum Square North, Hartford, CT 06103 When: November 29 to December 8, 2019 – 10 am-5 pm

November 29 to December 8, 2019 – 10 am-5 pm What: Festival of Trees & Traditions has become an annual holiday custom for visitors from throughout the state and beyond. Every year community members, artists and organizations decorate holiday trees and wreaths to be displayed in the galleries throughout the week. All items are for sale, and profits help fund the museum’s special exhibitions, educational programs, and operating expenses. Purchase a tree or wreath for your home or donate it to a local charity.

Festival of Trees & Traditions has become an annual holiday custom for visitors from throughout the state and beyond. Every year community members, artists and organizations decorate holiday trees and wreaths to be displayed in the galleries throughout the week. All items are for sale, and profits help fund the museum’s special exhibitions, educational programs, and operating expenses. Purchase a tree or wreath for your home or donate it to a local charity. Price: Adults: $18, Seniors: $115, Students: $8, Kids (17 and under): $3

Adults: $18, Seniors: $115, Students: $8, Kids (17 and under): $3 For more info: https://www.thewadsworth.org/festivaloftrees/

Simsbury Celebrates 2019

Where: Simsbury Senior Center, 754 Hopmeadow St # 1, Simsbury, CT 06070

Simsbury Senior Center, 754 Hopmeadow St # 1, Simsbury, CT 06070 When: Saturday, November 30th – 5:00 pm-7:30 pm

Saturday, November 30th – 5:00 pm-7:30 pm What: The event now has more family-friendly features such as free entertainment, an earlier start to the popular fireworks show, and more street entertainment. Although the Simsbury Recreation Department sponsors the event and assist with the event production, all funds to support the event are raised through generous donations from local businesses, families and civic groups.

The event now has more family-friendly features such as free entertainment, an earlier start to the popular fireworks show, and more street entertainment. Although the Simsbury Recreation Department sponsors the event and assist with the event production, all funds to support the event are raised through generous donations from local businesses, families and civic groups. Price: Free

Free For more info: https://www.simsburycelebrates.com/

Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus: Making Spirits Bright!

Where: Wadsworth Atheneum, 29 Atheneum Square North, Hartford, CT

Wadsworth Atheneum, 29 Atheneum Square North, Hartford, CT When: Friday Dec. 6, Saturday Dec. 7-8 pm, Sunday Dec. 8-3 pm

Friday Dec. 6, Saturday Dec. 7-8 pm, Sunday Dec. 8-3 pm What: Join the Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus as we take you through five holiday tales that will warm the heart and remind us all of what matters most this holiday season. Aided by a fabulous narrator, we will present classic songs along with brand new selections that will leave you feeling full of holiday cheer. Come and see why our holiday show consistently sells out and be ready for a night of wonderful entertainment!

Join the Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus as we take you through five holiday tales that will warm the heart and remind us all of what matters most this holiday season. Aided by a fabulous narrator, we will present classic songs along with brand new selections that will leave you feeling full of holiday cheer. Come and see why our holiday show consistently sells out and be ready for a night of wonderful entertainment! Price: $30 to $45

$30 to $45 For more info: https://hgmc.org/events-tickets/

New Haven County:

Don We Now: Christmas Music with Connecticut Gay Mens’ Chorus

Where: West Haven High School, 1 Mcdonough Plaza, West Haven

West Haven High School, 1 Mcdonough Plaza, West Haven When: Saturday, December 14 – 8 pm

Saturday, December 14 – 8 pm What: Connecticut Gay Mens’ Chorus performs fresh versions of Christmas favorites. This will be one of the most fun events of your season.

Connecticut Gay Mens’ Chorus performs fresh versions of Christmas favorites. This will be one of the most fun events of your season. Price: $30 – $32

$30 – $32 For more info: https://www.ctgmc.org/

A Christmas Carol in Concert

Where: Lyman Center for the Performing Arts, 501 Crescent Street, New Haven

Lyman Center for the Performing Arts, 501 Crescent Street, New Haven When: Friday, Dec. 13 – 7:30 pm

Friday, Dec. 13 – 7:30 pm What: Inspired by spoken on-air radio performances of the early 20th Century, this new and intimate re-imagining of Charles Dickens’s classic tale will feature Academy Award-nominee and Golden Globe-winner Kathleen Turner in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tony Award-winner James Naughton as the ghosts, and an original soundtrack performed by musicians from the New Haven Symphony Orchestra.

Inspired by spoken on-air radio performances of the early 20th Century, this new and intimate re-imagining of Charles Dickens’s classic tale will feature Academy Award-nominee and Golden Globe-winner Kathleen Turner in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tony Award-winner James Naughton as the ghosts, and an original soundtrack performed by musicians from the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. Price: Adult: $15, College Student with ID: $10, Kids (18 and under): Free

Adult: $15, College Student with ID: $10, Kids (18 and under): Free For more info: https://newhavensymphony.org/events/

A Christmas Carol in Concert

Where: First Congregational Church of Madison, 26 Meeting House Ln., Madison

First Congregational Church of Madison, 26 Meeting House Ln., Madison When: Saturday, Dec. 14 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, Dec. 14 – 7:30 pm What: Inspired by spoken on-air radio performances of the early 20th Century, this new and intimate re-imagining of Charles Dickens’s classic tale will feature Academy Award-nominee and Golden Globe-winner Kathleen Turner in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tony Award-winner James Naughton as the ghosts, and an original soundtrack performed by musicians from the New Haven Symphony Orchestra.

Inspired by spoken on-air radio performances of the early 20th Century, this new and intimate re-imagining of Charles Dickens’s classic tale will feature Academy Award-nominee and Golden Globe-winner Kathleen Turner in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tony Award-winner James Naughton as the ghosts, and an original soundtrack performed by musicians from the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. Price: Adult: $15, College Student with ID: $10, Kids (18 and under): Free

Adult: $15, College Student with ID: $10, Kids (18 and under): Free For more info: https://newhavensymphony.org/events/

Middlesex County:North Pole Express

Where: The Valley Railroad Company One Railroad Avenue P.O. Box 452 Essex, CT 06426

The Valley Railroad Company One Railroad Avenue P.O. Box 452 Essex, CT 06426 When: November 15 to December 29

November 15 to December 29 What: Board our locomotive-powered sleigh for a magical nighttime journey to the North Pole. Every coach becomes a stage for a LIVE musical performance of “The Night Before Christmas.” Celebrate the spirit of the season with Santa and Mrs. Claus, festive sing-a-longs, hot chocolate and sugar cookies. Each child will receive a small gift from Santa. Children are invited to wear their favorite pajamas! Make sure those PJs are warm and cozy…it’s cold up at the North Pole!

Board our locomotive-powered sleigh for a magical nighttime journey to the North Pole. Every coach becomes a stage for a LIVE musical performance of “The Night Before Christmas.” Celebrate the spirit of the season with Santa and Mrs. Claus, festive sing-a-longs, hot chocolate and sugar cookies. Each child will receive a small gift from Santa. Children are invited to wear their favorite pajamas! Make sure those PJs are warm and cozy…it’s cold up at the North Pole! Price: Coach Car seats: $37.50 per person (Note: First class tickets are sold out)

Coach Car seats: $37.50 per person For more info: http://essexsteamtrain.com/seasonal-excursions/north-pole-express/

Trees in the Rigging Community Carol Sing & Boat Parade

Where: Essex Town Hall, 29 West Avenue, Essex, CT

Essex Town Hall, 29 West Avenue, Essex, CT When: Sunday, Dec. 1 – 4:30 pm-6:30 pm

Sunday, Dec. 1 – 4:30 pm-6:30 pm What: The Connecticut River Museum, the Essex Board of Trade, and the Essex Historical Society combine to present this annual event that includes a traditional, lantern-lit carol stroll down Main Street where spectators are invited to bring their own lanterns or flashlights and join in with the Sailing Masters of 1812 Fife and Drum Corps and a parade of antique cars. The stroll steps off at 4:30 pm at the Essex Town Hall on West Avenue and ends at the Connecticut River Museum with a parade of vessels dressed out in holiday lights and passing in review along the Connecticut River.

The Connecticut River Museum, the Essex Board of Trade, and the Essex Historical Society combine to present this annual event that includes a traditional, lantern-lit carol stroll down Main Street where spectators are invited to bring their own lanterns or flashlights and join in with the Sailing Masters of 1812 Fife and Drum Corps and a parade of antique cars. The stroll steps off at 4:30 pm at the Essex Town Hall on West Avenue and ends at the Connecticut River Museum with a parade of vessels dressed out in holiday lights and passing in review along the Connecticut River. Price: Free

Free For more info: http://ctrivermuseum.org/events/trees-in-the-rigging/

10th Annual Ivoryton Illuminations 2019

Where: Ivoryton, CT

Ivoryton, CT When: Saturday, Dec. 7 – 5 pm-8 pm

Saturday, Dec. 7 – 5 pm-8 pm What: The entire village of Ivoryton will be participating in this Holiday Extravaganza with carol singing, Santa’s Grotto, a Holiday Bazaar, culminating with the arrival of Santa and the lighting of one of the states’ largest living Christmas Trees at 6:00 pm. Ivoryton will be lighting up the holiday with over 450,000 lights throughout the village!

The entire village of Ivoryton will be participating in this Holiday Extravaganza with carol singing, Santa’s Grotto, a Holiday Bazaar, culminating with the arrival of Santa and the lighting of one of the states’ largest living Christmas Trees at 6:00 pm. Ivoryton will be lighting up the holiday with over 450,000 lights throughout the village! Price: Free

Free For more info: https://www.ivorytonplayhouse.org/our-season/ivoryton-illuminations-december-7-2019

Don We Now: Christma Music with Connecticut Gay Mens’ Chorus

Where: Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main Street , Old Saybrook

Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main Street , Old Saybrook When: Saturday, December 7 – 4 pm and 8 pm

Saturday, December 7 – 4 pm and 8 pm What: Connecticut Gay Mens’ Chorus performs fresh versions of Christmas favorites. This will be one of the most fun events of your season.

Connecticut Gay Mens’ Chorus performs fresh versions of Christmas favorites. This will be one of the most fun events of your season. Price: $30 – $32

$30 – $32 For more info: https://www.ctgmc.org/

Jolly Old St. Nicholas

Where: Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT

Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT When: Sunday, December 8, 2019 – 1 pm

Sunday, December 8, 2019 – 1 pm What: Is a fun family show about Tuck and his father prepare for Christmas as Mr. Grumpasaurus strives to thwart all Christmas merriment. But with the help of Santa and his elves, Christmas turns out to be the best one yet, even for Mr. Grumpasaurus. For kids in kindergarten through grade five.

Is a fun family show about Tuck and his father prepare for Christmas as Mr. Grumpasaurus strives to thwart all Christmas merriment. But with the help of Santa and his elves, Christmas turns out to be the best one yet, even for Mr. Grumpasaurus. For kids in kindergarten through grade five. Price: $15 to $24

$15 to $24 For more info: https://www.katharinehepburntheater.org/events/jolly-old-saint-nicholas/

A Christmas Carol in Concert

Where: Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton

Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton When: Sunday, Dec. 8 – 3 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, Dec. 8 – 3 pm & 7:30 pm What: Inspired by spoken on-air radio performances of the early 20th Century, this new and intimate re-imagining of Charles Dickens’s classic tale will feature Academy Award-nominee and Golden Globe-winner Kathleen Turner in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tony Award-winner James Naughton as the ghosts, and an original soundtrack performed by musicians from the New Haven Symphony Orchestra.

Inspired by spoken on-air radio performances of the early 20th Century, this new and intimate re-imagining of Charles Dickens’s classic tale will feature Academy Award-nominee and Golden Globe-winner Kathleen Turner in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tony Award-winner James Naughton as the ghosts, and an original soundtrack performed by musicians from the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. Price: Adult: $15, College Student with ID: $10, Kids (18 and under): Free

Adult: $15, College Student with ID: $10, Kids (18 and under): Free For more info: https://newhavensymphony.org/events/

New London County:

Santa by Tugboat and Holiday Boat Parade

Where: Mystic River Park, Cottrell Street, Mystic CT

Mystic River Park, Cottrell Street, Mystic CT When: Saturday, November 30

Saturday, November 30 What: 2 pm – Come welcome Santa Claus as he arrives by tugboat at the Mystic River Park. He will greet the crowds and listen to all the children’s wishes.

2 pm – Come welcome Santa Claus as he arrives by tugboat at the Mystic River Park. He will greet the crowds and listen to all the children’s wishes. 6 pm – Then come back to help Santa light the ceremonial Christmas tree, and enjoy carols and hot chocolate.

6:20 pm – the annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade at 6:20 pm. Watch from Mystic River Park as decorated vessels glide down the Mystic River.

Price: Free

Free For more info: https://thisismystic.com/event/santa-arrives-by-tugboat-and-tree-lighting-2019/

Celtic Woman at Foxwoods

Where: Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino, 350 Trolley Line Blvd. Mashantucket, CT

Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino, 350 Trolley Line Blvd. Mashantucket, CT When: Saturday, November 30 – 8 pm

Saturday, November 30 – 8 pm What: Multi-platinum international music sensation Celtic Woman celebrates the holiday season with its eighth annual “Symphony Tour.” These concerts offer an unparalleled live musical experience, with Celtic Woman performing timeless holiday songs accompanied by a full symphony orchestra. The show will feature music from the all-female ensemble’s much loved holiday releases, such as the platinum-selling A Christmas Celebration and Deck The Halls. Celtic Woman promises an enchanting and festive evening filled with lots of holiday favorites and a few Celtic twists here and there, all with the accompaniment of magnificent orchestras across the country.

Multi-platinum international music sensation Celtic Woman celebrates the holiday season with its eighth annual “Symphony Tour.” These concerts offer an unparalleled live musical experience, with Celtic Woman performing timeless holiday songs accompanied by a full symphony orchestra. The show will feature music from the all-female ensemble’s much loved holiday releases, such as the platinum-selling A Christmas Celebration and Deck The Halls. Celtic Woman promises an enchanting and festive evening filled with lots of holiday favorites and a few Celtic twists here and there, all with the accompaniment of magnificent orchestras across the country. Price: Tickets range – $40, $50, $60

Tickets range – $40, $50, $60 For more info: https://www.foxwoods.com/celtic-woman/

Mystic Aquarium Northern Lights

Where : 55 Coogan Blvd, Mystic, CT 06355 United States

: 55 Coogan Blvd, Mystic, CT 06355 United States When: Saturday Dec. 7 – Saturday Jan. 4

Saturday Dec. 7 – Saturday Jan. 4 What: A sea of lights leads the way through a mesmerizing journey along the Aquarium’s outdoor pathways. See Arctic animals in a whole new light – quite literally – as you stroll to theatrical music in search of hand-crafted lanterns that bring Arctic animals to life. Snap selfies and meet the Snow Sisters every Thursday, Father Christmas on Fridays and Petey the Penguin each Saturday. Plus, stop by our Send a Wish Upon a Star station to write notes and wishes to the men and women serving overseas this holiday season.

A sea of lights leads the way through a mesmerizing journey along the Aquarium’s outdoor pathways. See Arctic animals in a whole new light – quite literally – as you stroll to theatrical music in search of hand-crafted lanterns that bring Arctic animals to life. Snap selfies and meet the Snow Sisters every Thursday, Father Christmas on Fridays and Petey the Penguin each Saturday. Plus, stop by our Send a Wish Upon a Star station to write notes and wishes to the men and women serving overseas this holiday season. Price: $15, (2 and under): Free

$15, (2 and under): Free For more info: https://www.mysticaquarium.org/event/northern-lights/2019-12-07/

Pentatonix at Mohegan Sun

Where: Mohegan sun, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd. Uncasville, CT 06382

Mohegan sun, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd. Uncasville, CT 06382 What: Grammy-winning Pentatonix has released a new holiday album, The Best Of Pentatonix Christmas, and will make an appearance at Mohegan Sun. the group’s songs, “Mary, Did You Know?” and “Hallelujah” was certified platinum, while the Pentatonix original, “Can’t Sleep Love,” was certified gold.

Grammy-winning Pentatonix has released a new holiday album, The Best Of Pentatonix Christmas, and will make an appearance at Mohegan Sun. the group’s songs, “Mary, Did You Know?” and “Hallelujah” was certified platinum, while the Pentatonix original, “Can’t Sleep Love,” was certified gold. When: Sunday, December 8 – 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 8 – 7:30 pm Price: tickets depend on seat (lowest prices: $45 to $65)

tickets depend on seat For more info: https://mohegansun.com/events-and-promotions/schedule-of-events/pop-pentatonix-2.html

Tolland County:

Holiday Movie & Munchies: The Grinch (2018)

Where: Tolland Public Library – 21 Tolland Green, Tolland

Tolland Public Library – 21 Tolland Green, Tolland When: Thursday, December 19, 2019 – 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Thursday, December 19, 2019 – 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm What: Families with children of all ages are invited to come watch “The Grinch” (rated PG) on Thursday, December 19 at 6:00pm. You’re welcome to bring a blanket and set up an indoor picnic. Some snacks and drinks will be provided, you may bring your own dinner or snacks. Children must be accompanied by an adult. This program does not require registration.

Families with children of all ages are invited to come watch “The Grinch” (rated PG) on Thursday, December 19 at 6:00pm. You’re welcome to bring a blanket and set up an indoor picnic. Some snacks and drinks will be provided, you may bring your own dinner or snacks. Children must be accompanied by an adult. This program does not require registration. Price: Free

For more info: https://www.tolland.org/library/events/85384

Salt Painting Snowflakes