Get in the holiday spirit with ‘New Haven Style Pizza’ song from local YouTubers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tired of the same old Christmas songs? Wish they were about food, and more specifically, New Haven pizza? Well, The Pizza Gavones have got you covered.

In a post on YouTube this week, the group said they decided to rewrite the lyrics to “12 days of Christmas” to give it “a New Haven Style Pizza remake. We hope you enjoy it.”

The local comedy trio – Frank Zabski, Timmy Byrd, and Don Cretella – uses their YouTube channel to review and rate local pizzerias, give businesses a much-needed spotlight, and promote all things apizza!

And when it comes to spreading the holiday spirit, they don’t stop a song parodies.

Last month, Zabski was able to support those in need through an initiative called Operation St. Nicolas. His ‘operation’ gifted Christmas trees, wreaths, and/or gift cards to veterans from the Milford VFW and Columbus House in New Haven.

“We’ve transitioned mostly to wreaths and gift cards and gift bags because, unfortunately, a lot of the vets don’t have a place to put the tree,” Zabski told News 8 in November.

To donate to Operation St. Nicholas 2021, click here.