Grill safety tips to remember this Memorial Day weekend

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Memorial Day is just days away. While it is a day to remember and honor those who died fighting for our country, it’s also been deemed the unofficial start to the grilling season.

Before you fire up the grill, there are certain precautions you should remember.

“You always want to use a new tank or a newer tank,” said Rob Katz, owner of Goody’s True Value Hardware in East Haven. “You want to make sure you’re not using an expired tank.”

The Katz family has owned the store since 1933. With people forced to stay home, they’re doing more things around the house.

Right now, he said hot ticket items are paint, fertilizers, mulch and grills.

“Sales are always good, but right now, people are coming in droves…everyone’s home, cooking.”

Katz said, for his store, grill sales have doubled.

With the holiday coming up, he wants to remind everyone to be safe.

“You don’t want the grill so close to the house, that’s one thing. You don’t want to wear loose clothing. You don’t want to leave your food on the grill and come back an hour later. Don’t step away for so long. Keep your eye on what’s going on. You should really maintain the grill. That means keeping it clean and grease-free. You don’t want to have a grease fire; that’s the biggest problem you could have.”

Katz also said to keep the lid open when starting the grill so gas doesn’t build up in the cover.