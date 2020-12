HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Recreation Department is taking its annual Holiday Wreath Making Workshop virtual this year.

In the workshop, participants learn how to craft a Holiday wreath made from a variety of fresh-cut greens, baubles and bows.

Residents can visit the official Wreath Making Workshop website to watch. If you have any questions about the wreath making workshop, contact the Recreation Department at (203) 287-2579.