HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden is kicking off the holiday season by unveiling the town’s 2020 Holiday Ornament.

Hamden’s annual Holiday Ornament for 2020 features Johnson’s Duckpin Bowling, which is one of the last original anchor businesses in the Hamden Plaza since it opened in 1955.

Every year, the Hamden Holiday Ornament honors a well-loved establishment in town. It has been designed by local artist Karl Wildman since 2011.