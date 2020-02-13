Hamden woman’s family vintage valentines to be on display in Plainville Senior Center

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — With Valentine’s Day approaching, choose your gifts and cards with care — they just might be held onto for a lifetime.

A Hamden native hopes her family’s vintage Valentines will spark fond memories for others at the Plainville Senior Center, where the collection will be on display all month.

“What makes these special is that they’re my family, they’re mine and my family history,” explained Joyce Goldberg. She usually displays her collection at home, eager for the calendar to hit February 1 so she can hang them up.

Hundreds of little love notes saved by her mother, most of them belonging to Joyce and her twin brother, held onto for decades. The oldest dates back to 1916.

“It makes me gush but that’s how I feel, I’m very passionate about them,” said Joyce, “I love looking through them, it just brings me back to gentler, happy times. Not that these aren’t happy times now, but gentle and happy is what I remember from being back there, just being excited about getting Valentines.”

She has a theory on why the tradition stands the test of time.