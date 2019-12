EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Year’s celebrations began early in East Lyme at a mid-day event counting down to Noon.

The ‘Countdown to Noon’ was held at the town’s community center where the kids rang in the New Year with a big balloon drop at the strike of noon.

The Children’s Museum and East Lyme Parks and Recreation hosted the 2020 celebration.

Also part of the fun: a crazy science demonstration showing how liquid nitrogen can be used to make ice cream. And yes, the kids got to eat it.