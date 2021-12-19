Holiday Cheer Bus is back, brings extra holiday joy to local families in need

Conn. (WTNH) — The Holiday Cheer Bus is back this weekend! The bus toured New Haven and Fairfield counties to bring a little extra holiday joy to some local families in need.

It’s part of an effort by the Cheer bus and the non-profit “Kids Need More”.

Kristen Angell of Southbury told News 8, “These guys are from the surrounding towns – they’re my family and friends – and we’ve been collecting gifts this holiday season for kids in need…They host summer camps for kids – really any kids that have been interrupted, had an interruption in their normal childhood experience. So we’re going to be spreading some holiday cheer today!”

Santa’s elves gave out toys to local kids at each stop along the tour Sunday.