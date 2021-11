NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is lighting up the holidays in New Haven once again!

The 50-foot tree was chopped down Wednesday morning on Trout Brook Road in Chesire. Crews are working to put the holiday tree into place on the New Haven Green.

Join us on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. for a holiday special featuring the lighting of the tree on the New Haven Green.

There will be fun for the whole family, and maybe even a visit from Saint Nicholas himself!