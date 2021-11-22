Around the Thanksgiving Table with News 8: Recipes from the News 8 team

(WTNH) — Need some last-minute Thanksgiving dishes? Your favorite faces from News 8 have shared their secret family Thanksgiving recipes.

Give these recipes a try and let us know how they were received around your Thanksgiving table. Send your pictures to reportit@wtnh.com.

Black Bottom Banana Cream Pie from Darren Kramer

‘Alyssa’s Favorite’ Banana Cream Pie from Alyssa Taglia (microwave version)

Sweet Potato Casserole from the Coppola Family

Canned Cranberry Sauce from Stephanie Simoni

Fran’s Corn Casserole from Ann Nyberg

‘World Famous’ Thanksgiving Cheeseballs from Alyssa Taglia

Benny’s Apple Pie from Sarah Cody

Hot Fudge Sauce from Ann Nyberg