Fantasy of Lights flipping the switch before opening for the season on Friday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Thursday is a big night in New Haven. It’s the kickoff of the Fantasy of Lights.

The drive-thru holiday lights display at Lighthouse Point Park opened on Friday, but they’re flipping the switch on Thursday night.

The Fantasy of Lights is presented by Goodwill of Southern New England and has become a holiday tradition for thousands of families. It’s now in its 27th year.

Fantasy of Lights runs November 18 through December 31 on Sundays through Thursdays from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The admission for cars and family vans is $10, a minibus admission is $25, and a full-size bus is $50.

