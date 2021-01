FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo taken with a long exposure, people are silhouetted against a Christmas display, at a park in Lenexa, Kan. Most Americans say the holiday season makes them feel very grateful and generous — but many report feeling stressed, too according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Holiday Light Fantasia in Hartford will be closed Sunday due to the incoming storm.

Officials say they are closing out of an abundance of caution.

The light show will reopen Friday, Jan. 8 from 5-10 p.m. for one more night.