BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A big night in Bridgeport on Wednesday. The lights are now on at the Holiday Lights Spectacular at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater.

The drive-thru Spectacular features big light displays with millions of lights, lasers, and holograms. The event will be open nightly from Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022.

