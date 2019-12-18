Holiday shopping crunch: Cut off dates for online shopping

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The race is on to get those goodies under the tree Christmas morning.

The U.S. Postal Service is expecting to process and deliver nearly 2.5 billion pieces of mail including packages the week before Christmas and Hanukkah.

Amazon temporarily blocked third-party sellers from using FedEx ground shipping for Prime customers, citing “a drop in the delivery performance.”

FedEx said it’s faced with bad weather and the highest volume of holiday packages ever, but said it’s still able to “accommodate the surge.”

“The weather is a great challenge on these last-minute deliveries,” John Haber, the founder & CEO of Spend Management Experts said.

And on the delivery side, just the sheer amount of volume with the amount of time we have left.

So how do you ensure your packages will arrive on time?

First, know the deadlines.

Walmart, Target, and Best Buy orders must be placed by early Friday, Dec. 20.

Macy’s by noon on Saturday, Dec 21. Amazon and Nordstrom by Sunday, Dec 22.

Ted Rossman, industry analyst with creditcards.com said, “If you’re willing to pay a lot extra, you could presumably ship something as late as the 23rd and get it in time for Christmas. That’s going to cost you more though.”

Amazon is offering “Amazon lockers” at various at Whole Foods locations.

Dec. 22 is the last day to order free for Prime members on millions of items.

UPS my choice gives you the option to redirect packages to a UPS access point location, where it will be held for pick up.

What some experts are calling the best delivery idea is no delivery at all. They said consumers should buy online and pick up in-store. The service is offered by numerous retailers including Nordstrom, Macy’s Gap, Kohl’s, Target, Walmart and Best Buy.

“I think that buy online, pick up in-store it’s gone up a lot,” Haber said. [It’s] very convenient; you can knock out some shopping. When you deliver on a commercial location, you get away from some of the problems than residential delivery. Residential deliveries tend to disappear more often than commercial deliveries.”