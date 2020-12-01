How you can help the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for Giving Tuesday

(WTNH) — Dec. 1 is Giving Tuesday this year, and places around the state are encouraging you to give back this holiday season.

Tiffani DiNicola has had Cystic Fibrosis (CF) for fifteen years, and every day is a struggle. She is hoping people who do not know about CF to educate themselves and give back.

Tiffani posted a video to her Facebook page a few days ago, stressing the importance of supporting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Cystic Fibrosis, known as CF, causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time.

Her days now consist of three airway clearance treatments and breathing treatments, two in the morning and two at night.

Tiffani says to News 8 the foundation has helped fund four modulators that help treat Cystic Fibrosis at the cellular level. 90 percent of the CF population receives the treatment.

But Tiffani is not in that 90 percent. She says there is still a lot of work to do to help someone with CF live a better life.

“You can look at me and not realize all the things I have to do everyday,” Tiffani says. “I think any amount that people can donate is so greatly appreciated and I hope they know that every single dollar goes a long way.”

Any donation made to the CF Foundation between now and December 3 will be matched dollar for dollar by the Stremick family in honor of their granddaughter who also has CF.