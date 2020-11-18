Irish whiskey company Jameson gets in the holiday spirit with ‘Whiskey Trees’

(ABC) — If you’re in need of a Christmas tree this season, Jameson might have you covered!

The Irish whiskey company designed seven nearly nine-foot-tall trees made of 130 Jameson bottles. Each tree is worth an estimated $5,000 and includes a lighting system that illuminates the bottles.

In order to win one of the seven whiskey trees, contestants have to visit jamesonwhiskey.com.

The trees will be delivered the first week of December. While the bottles on the tree are empty, each winner will receive a gift card.