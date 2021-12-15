Is it safe to visit Santa this year with COVID still circulating?

(WTNH) — It’s the time of the year for visits with Santa. But is it safe to this year with COVID-19 circulating?

One doctor said parents should research the event before attending and consider things like if there will be long lines.

Dr. Gina Robinson of Cleveland Clinic Children’s said, “Going out to see Santa, traditionally, you think of those long lines where you’re standing in line for 30-45 minutes, depending on which way you go. We really want to avoid situations like that right now.”

You may want to avoid having your child sit on Santa’s lap and maybe stand near him instead.