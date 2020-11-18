Jones Family Farms in Shelton says pandemic, drought not putting damper on opening of Christmas tree harvesting season

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — What does your social media feed look like? Have you noticed people putting up their Christmas trees and decorations a little early this year?

Jones Family Farms in Shelton is preparing for their opening weekend. They’re excited for visitors, but also want you to be aware of new protocols in place.

“We’re excited because Christmas tree harvesting is one of the traditions that so many families in our area have enjoyed for years and years. We sold our first 12 Christmas trees in 1947, so it’s a tradition that we’re going to continue.”

Jones Family Farms has been welcoming visitors to cut their own trees for 73 years. But like everything else, this year will be a bit different because of the pandemic.

“One thing right off the bat is masks–all of our staff all of our guests are wearing masks. The most impact for guests who are coming is they should look in advance at our website because we using reservations to manage how many people are visiting the farm at one point in time.”

But one thing you won’t have to worry about–the recent drought’s effect on the trees.

“No loss of trees on our farm. On the Christmas trees we do not have irrigation, but we do have some composted wood chips, and they act as a mulch around our baby Christmas trees that we transplant every year, and it retains moisture around the plant, suppresses weeds, and it goes into the soil. It’s one of our good, sustainable practices here at the farm.”

So, saws out and masks up! You won’t need to make a reservation during the week, but you will need to make a reservation if you plan on coming out during the weekend.