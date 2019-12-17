Keep your Elf safe: Decorate smart this holiday season

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield Fire Department is warning homeowners about where to hang your holiday decorations and stay safe this season.

One “Elf on the Shelf” wasn’t careful of his hiding place last week.

A Fairfield resident placed their elf on a wall sconce and the elf started to burn, fire officials said.

According to the fire department, this isn’t the first time they’ve had to rescue a sneaky elf from burning.

Fairfield Fire Department wants to warn residents to be careful of hanging decorations too close to heat or open flames this holiday season.