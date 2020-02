SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers in Simsbury are kicking off the holiday season in style.

They are stuffing stockings for kids who rely on services from Community Health Resources, which is a comprehensive behavioral healthcare agency.

Toys, books, school supplies, and personal items were some of the gifts given to the children.

The event, Kits for Kids, took place at Simsbury United Methodist Church Saturday afternoon.

The kits will be distributed over the next few weeks.