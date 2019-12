NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Kwanzaa, the week-long Pan-African holiday which celebrates family, community, and Culture has begun.

A celebration took place earlier today at New Haven’s City Hall.

The holiday joins communitarian values and practices of continental African and African-American Culture. Kwanzaa reinforces “the seven principles” including unity, self-determination, and collective work and responsibility.

Kwanzaa will be celebrated until January 1.