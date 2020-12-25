Ledyard High School choir hosts ‘Home For The Holidays’ virtual special

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — This year, most of us are staying home for the holidays, and so are these singers from Ledyard High School.

“We decided we were going to go all in on a Home For The Holidays production. Zach and I were working around the clock with kids through videos editing, cutting audio, pulling everything together and I think it turned out great. We’re really proud of it,” Melanie Cometa, Choir Director.

They’re calling this virtual special, “Home For The Holidays.” It took months to put together and thousands of video clips. All of it came together in an hour-long holiday spectacular.

“So it’s usually super busy, and it can be really tiring but it’s also really exciting that’s part of it. This year there was no traveling to different gigs, note in-school performances, but there was a lot of filming and recording so that was part of the pre-concert jitters but it was really exciting,” Lily, Senior.

Choir Director Melanie Cometa made the call early on. It was disappointing to her singers saying, “We made kind of a bold decision to just say we’re not singing and playing in person and we’re not doing any live performances and at least this first semester we just came out and said it in the beginning and we were really in the minority for that.”

But you know what they say about great challenges. They often turn out to be great opportunities.

“I’ve always looked forward to the holiday concerts. I think I might say it’s my favorite of all the concerts we do. So to be able to still put something out there for the community, maybe in a different way, is still really special. I think it’s really cool knowing that this is going to last for years. When the pandemic is over, we’re always going to have this out there on YouTube or Facebook to go back to and look at so I think that’s really special,” Lily Cayangyang, Senior.