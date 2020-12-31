LIST: How to ring in 2021 safely amid COVID-19 pandemic

(WTNH) — New Year’s Eve is on Thursday and celebrations will look different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are ways to celebrate safely.

Many people have been stopping by Party Magic N’ More in Orange to pick up everything they need for their celebrations.

Raj Des, the store’s owner, said his customers have been buying party supplies to ring in the near year with immediate family members.

“People are buying light-up glasses, regular glasses, light-up hats, noisemakers,” Des told News 8. “Small parties as a family, [that’s what] everyone’s having.”

There are fun and safe ways to say ‘goodbye’ to 2020 and ‘hello’ to 2021. Hartford HealthCare recently released a list of suggestions, which include:

Light a backyard firepit.

Plan a game night.

Toast virtually and take part in a Zoom countdown.

Take it to the streets and coordinate with neighbors to head out onto the front steps or lawn with noisemakers, bells, or pots and pans for a midnight celebration.

Dive into a movie marathon.

“These are unprecedented times and we have to try and come up with ways to prevent the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Henry Anyimadu, an infectious disease specialist with Hartford HealthCare. “We’ve seen a lot of people who gathered to just have a drink or eat something and at the end of the day, almost all of them have tested positive.”

He said, now more than ever, it’s imperative we all take precautions. He’s urging everyone to celebrate safely, hunker down, and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“We’ve been doing this for almost 9-10 months and we have to continue to be very vigilant,” Dr. Anyimadu told News 8. “There is light at the end of the tunnel.”