‘Little Women’ movie uses horse-drawn carriages from Colchester farm

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — “Little Women” is one of the most anticipated Christmas movies of 2019, and there’s a piece of Connecticut carrying its stars throughout the story.

The movie was filmed nearby in Massachusetts and Allegra Farm in Colchester supplied the horse-drawn carriages seen throughout the film. The horses, too — it’s part of the job for owner John Allegra.

“Meryl Streep said to me, ‘Thank you for your expertise and keeping safe,” he said.

Allegra’s beloved dog, Pete, is part of it, too. He was a regular on set riding along with carriage driver Jim Gregory.

Allegra has provided carriages for countless movies over the decades, but something special happened when filming for Little Women wrapped.

“The last night it was 2 o’clock in the morning and they pulled everyone together and thanked our whole crew and thanked us for making their movie beautiful, and that made us all feel really good.”