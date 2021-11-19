Magic of Lights now open for the holidays in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Several light shows are happening across the state this holiday season, including in East Hartford where the Magic of Lights show kicked off Friday.

There’s over a million lights at the Magic of Lights and the city’s new mayor, Mike Walsh, started the show with the click of a button at Rentschler field. Friday was the opening night of the spectacular one-mile dazzling drive-thru holiday display.

“It’s just a magical night. The cold makes it all feel better right? It makes it feel more like the holidays,” one man told us.

Last year’s light show at Toyota’s Oakdale theater attracted almost 200,000 riders. East Hartford’s new mayor says it’s a profound moment to start off the holiday season.

“Come down early, come down often and visit a couple times,” Mayor Walsh. “It’s just a magnificent light show.”

The night’s attraction includes a candy cane lane, a blizzard tunnel, and much more. And kids can’t enough of it.

“Saw the Santas, all the lights; they were all excited with all the colors, it was great,” one dad told us.

And News 8 is following several other light displays throughout the state:

The 27th Annual Fantasy of Lights kicked off at Lighthouse Point Park this week. The bright display is enjoyed by thousands each season. It was launched Thursay night in the Elm City with News 8’s Joe Furey.

The Holiday Lights Spectacular at Olde Mistick Village is opening too — it’s one of the largest displays in New England with a half-million lights.

We also caught her a glimpse of a spectacular display in Bridgeport.

The light show at Rentschler Field runs through Jan. 2, 2022. Winterfest Hartford, too, is back this year and kicks off on Black Friday. The city’s mayor says it’s going to be bigger and better than ever