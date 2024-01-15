HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day marks the birthday of one of the most influential civil rights activists in the country.

Across Connecticut, there are many events and celebrations to attend to honor him this year.

Check out our list of events across the state on Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Bell Ringing and Award Ceremony

Monday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. | Connecticut State Capitol Building: 210 Capitol Ave., Hartford

State Stephanie Thomas will deliver remarks along with special performances to celebrate MLK’s life and legacy. The Chick Rosnick Boxing Club will also be honored during the awards program.

54th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Love March

Monday, Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m. | Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 100 Lawrence St., New Haven

The annual march will commemorate the list of Martin Luther King Jr. and “keep the dream alive.” Mayor Justin Elicker will also be attending the march and will deliver a speech.

MLK Celebration in New Britain

Monday, Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m. | 40 Goodwin St., New Britain

The Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities is honoring the life of MLK! Light refreshments will be available before the program begins at 11 a.m.

Community Film Screenings: In Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Monday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. | Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St., Hartford

Real Art Ways will be showcasing three documentary films starting at 11 a.m. The films will be free to the public.

MLK Day at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

Monday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. | 600 Main St, Hartford

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art will be offering a range of free activities for guests to take part in.

MLK Day Children’s March and Bell Ringing Ceremony

Monday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. | St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 59 Main St., Cheshire

Governor Ned Lamont will be attending the MLK Day Children’s March and Bell Ringing Ceremony to commemorate the life of the civil rights advocate.

MLK Birthday Celebration

Monday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. | Smith Middle School, 216 Addison Rd., Glastonbury

Celebrate Martin Luther King’s birthday with a Caribbean Steel Drum Band, rock painting, creating art with recycled material and more at the MLK Celebration in Glastonbury

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Monday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. | Windsor Town Hall Council Chambers, 275 Broad St., Windsor

Windsor’s Mayor Nuchette Black-Burke will be the keynote speaker for the celebration, which will commemorate his life and legacy. The event is free and open to the public.

“We Are One” – Community Day of Giving Food Drive

Monday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. | Wexler Grant Community School, 55 Foote St., New Haven

The food drive will be held to benefit the Women of the Village Food Pantry and will be a collaboration of 21 organizations designed to feed 300 families.

28th Annual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. | West Hartford Town Hall Auditorium, 50 South Main St., West Hartford

This annual event will pay tribute to Dr. King’s ideals and visions and will include speakers such as Rev. Dr. Shelley Best. The event is free and open to the public.