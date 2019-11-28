Middletown restaurant opens doors to many in need this Thanksgiving

by: Suzie Hunter, WTNH MultiMedia Journalist

Posted:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Come as you are” — that’s the message one Middletown eatery is sending out this Thanksgiving. 

“You don’t just need to be a person in need. You could just be lonely with no one to celebrate with, so come celebrate with us,” said Jillian Moskites, owner of Whey Station(ary).

Holidays can be tough. That’s one of the reasons Moskites wanted to open her doors to people with all needs. 

The meal is open to everyone; if you’re down on your luck or your family is too far away — whatever the reason, Whey Stationary wants to be that family.

Moskites knows that the holidays can be rough. She says that has been her experience at holiday time since her father’s passing ten years ago.

Thanksgiving was her late father’s favorite, so the meal was also another way to remember him after his passed: “It was hard for our family so this is a great way to honor that.”

Whey Stationary made a name for itself as a food truck serving grilled cheeses around the state.

On twitter, the restaurant wrote that now, for its first Thanksgiving with a brick-and-mortar home, they’re prepping for hundreds to come through with the help of donations and a partnership with Vox Church.

“We’re excited to share that passion and spread some holiday cheer,” said Moskites.

Whey Stationary will hold two meals: 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7p.m. Both are free.

