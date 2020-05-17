Muslim Coalition of CT to hold Annual ‘A Taste of Ramadan’ online

Conn. (WTNH) — The Muslim Coalition of Connecticut is holding their Annual A Taste of Ramadan event online Sunday evening.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim religious year when believers fast from sunrise to sunset. The month-long holiday is a time for Muslims to focus on their relationship with Allah, their community, and generosity toward others.

This year’s online event is titled “Fasting in Various Faith Traditions.” The online webinar will run Sunday evening 6:30-8 p.m.

For more information: http://www.muslimcoalitionct.org/