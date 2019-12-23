Mystic Aquarium creates Christmas wish list for aquatic friends

Holidays

by: Britney Dixon

Posted: / Updated:
mystic aquarium steller sea lions 1_1543962144167.jpg.jpg

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Even the fish at Mystic Aquarium are getting Christmas presents this year.

Mystic Aquarium put together an Amazon wish list this year for their animals.

Some of the California sea lions were on the nice list. They received early Christmas presents this year.

The items Mystic is asking Santa for include tools for food preparation, toys for the African penguins and maintenance tools.

If you’re looking to give a gift, visit Mystic’s wish list. The aquarium’s only request is to make sure the item is marked as a gift at checkout and they receive a “heads up” email at development@mysticaquarium.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stonington woman finds peace after police solve sister’s cold case murder

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stonington woman finds peace after police solve sister’s cold case murder"

'Little Women' uses horse-drawn carriages from Colchester farm

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'Little Women' uses horse-drawn carriages from Colchester farm"

Woman wanted for stealing $217 worth of makeup from Waterford Ulta

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman wanted for stealing $217 worth of makeup from Waterford Ulta"

Mystic Aquarium probes death of humpback whale on RI beach

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystic Aquarium probes death of humpback whale on RI beach"

Mystic Aquarium probes death of humpback whale on RI beach

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystic Aquarium probes death of humpback whale on RI beach"

Ice makes for dangerous, slippery conditions in Stonington

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice makes for dangerous, slippery conditions in Stonington"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss