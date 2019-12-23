Mystic Aquarium creates Christmas wish list for aquatic friends

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Even the fish at Mystic Aquarium are getting Christmas presents this year.

Mystic Aquarium put together an Amazon wish list this year for their animals.

Some of the California sea lions were on the nice list. They received early Christmas presents this year.

This morning we were able to deliver early Christmas presents to the California sea lions that were purchased by guests using our Amazon Wish List!



Check out our page if you’d like to send a present: https://t.co/LSvbYv8SYl pic.twitter.com/pFlTWpiKBB — Mystic Aquarium (@mysticaquarium) December 23, 2019

The items Mystic is asking Santa for include tools for food preparation, toys for the African penguins and maintenance tools.

If you’re looking to give a gift, visit Mystic’s wish list. The aquarium’s only request is to make sure the item is marked as a gift at checkout and they receive a “heads up” email at development@mysticaquarium.org