Mystic Seaport Museum announces latest details on this year’s Lantern Light Village holiday event

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Adjusting to COVID times, Mystic Seaport Museum is inviting the public to its Lantern Light Village outdoor holiday event this year.

The Mystic Seaport Museum is hosting its new Lantern Light Village experience celebrating the holidays of past and present in a different way this year. Residents can visit on Dec. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19 between 5 – 9 pm.

The price of admission is $33 for ages 13 and up, $28 for ages 4 – 12 and free for toddlers 3-years-old or younger. Members get a $5 discount on the standard price.

