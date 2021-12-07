New Britain celebrates the holiday season with a tree lighting on the town green

Holidays

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New Britain! Mayor Erin Stewart flipped the switch to light up the town’s big tree in Central Park.

The mayor’s daughter attended with her, along with Santa Clause.

“What a beautiful night to be in New Britain,” Mayor Stewart said. “Every year we look forward to the Christmas Tree lighting. It’s a beautiful event to share with our families and children throughout the city.”

The mayor added, having the event back in-person feels incredible and that it brings a sense of community to the area.

Hartford

