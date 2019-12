NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Christmas is officially in full swing in downtown New Haven as the Christmas tree on the Green was lit up Thursday night.

News 8 was on the Green as families enjoyed the holiday carnival rides, and even got a chance to meet a holiday classic character, The Grinch.

News 8’s Shaynah Ferreira celebrates the New Haven tree lighting with The Grinch.

The big bash wrapped up earlier tonight. The tree will be lit through the holiday season.