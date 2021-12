NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday marks the first day of Kwanzaa. An annual celebration to kick off the week-long holiday will take place in New Haven Sunday evening.

Kwanzaa began as a holiday back in the 1960s as a celebration of will African-American heritage and culture. It runs from Dec. 26-Jan. 1.

The Elm City’s event is a chance for people to learn the seven principles of Kwanzaa. The event will take place in the Atrium at City Hall at 5 p.m. Marks are required.