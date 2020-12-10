Niantic’s Light Parade sees changes due to pandemic, but loses none of its heart

Conn. (WTNH) — In the early days of the pandemic, red hearts started to appear on front lawns and in windows as a way of saying thanks to healthcare workers. In East Lyme, many of the hearts were both the idea and the design of John Wilson, owner of Signcraft in Niantic.

The money raised from the signs went to “Care and Share,” a small non-profit in town. With the Niantic’s Light Parade on tap this Saturday, Wilson is at it again.

He designs a float for the parade each year.

“Every year, we do a different theme,” Wilson said. “We wanted to do something that tied together this crazy year that we’ve been living in.”

Wilson came up with the iconic song from the Disney ride, “It’s A Small World After All.” At his Niantic sign shop, Wilson’s daughter Jill and friend Kiffy helped produce landmarks, like the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower.

There are also children of all kinds, and a globe to drive home the theme. He thought to himself, “What am I going to do with the ‘kids’?” Wilson came up with a plan.

An adoption event. A man came in with his wife. They wanted to purchase six of the signs, but they did not want to pay the required $150.

“They wrote a check and they asked if they could put a little more into it. It was a heartwarming thing for it to happen. They wrote a check for a thousand bucks,” Wilson said.

The 2020 Light Parade, the one unlike the previous 31, is scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 12. The drive-thru event begins at 5 pm.

If you would like to adopt a child sign, go to signcraftsigns.com