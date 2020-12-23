Niantic’s popular Silver Skate Christmas Shop continues a nostalgic holiday tradition for residents

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — For more than four decades, Niantic’s Silver Skate Christmas Shop was a must-stop for everything Christmas. That is until Pat and Jack Lewis retired in 2007.

As of last December, everything old is new again, thanks mostly to Josh Haderski who rented the building in 2019 for his second antique store called Past To Present. Turns out that Lewis still had some inventory from the shop, and asked Hadesrki what he thought about possibly dedicating a small portion of the store for Christmas. After mulling it over, Haderski could not resist.

“A couple of weeks later it kind of dawned on me that we could recreate the whole store, and then it’s kinda taken off from there,” Josh Haderski, Owner of Silver Skate Christmas Shop. “We’ve had so many people come in and just instant joy. Memories of coming in as a child, bringing their kids. Bringing their grandkids.”

“What he has done with this building is amazing. He’s talented, yup. It’s a place everyone should come to visit. Makes my heart happy,” Pat Lewis.

Haderski admitted that it’s a lot of work to tear down one store and set up another. But, it’s hard not to be in a good mood when in the store either working or shopping.