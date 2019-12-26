Nonprofit opens doors in New Haven to create a safe space for those without support on Christmas Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s about creating a safe place for marginalized groups without a family or support system nearby.

“Life In My Days,” a local nonprofit organization opened its doors Christmas Day at the New Haven Pride Center for a potluck dinner for anyone without family or loved ones to spend the day with.

The organization provides support for a number of communities, including People of Color and the LGBTQ community.

“We wanted to kind of open up this space for individuals who don’t necessarily have folks who they’re with today or individuals that may be grieving or for whatever reason not in a festive mood,” said Ahmad Abojaradeh, Executive Director, Life in my Days. “For whatever reason, they don’t have a space to go to.”

Abojaradeh told News 8 these spaces are important for those without family or support around the holidays.

“There’s always a rise in different suicide attempts, actual completed suicides during holiday seasons specifically because you are feeling that sense of loss and that sense of loneliness,” Abojaradeh said. “More so, because you’re seeing everyone else is happy, they’re with their family, they’re with friends, and if you don’t have access to that, it really hurts the most today.”

Others said the opportunity to have a safe place for them to thrive is a blessing this time of year.

“For me as a member of the Trans community, we constantly think of access and rights for LGTBQ people being really, really good comparatively to other places, and that’s true but we also have interesting statistics in Connecticut like the homelessness rate for disowned LGTBQ youth,” said Ivy Staklo. “It’s significantly higher proportionately when compared to the overall homeless population.”

More information about Life in My Days’ work can be found online.