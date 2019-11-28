Officials decide giant character balloons will fly at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

FILE – In this Nov. 22, 2018 file photo, the Olaf balloon floats past Radio City Music Hall during the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, will take place amid strong winds that could potentially ground the giant character balloons. The balloons have caused mishaps and injuries in the past when gusts blew them off course.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

(ABC NEWS) — The fate of the giant character balloons in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been decided.

Good Morning America reports the parade floats will take flight today.

Possible high wind gusts have been a cause of concern and could potentially cause the rare event of not flying the giant balloons, a staple of the famous parade.

At full height, the balloons fly at 55 feet. They can be lowered to 10 feet if the winds are too strong.

During the parade, sustained winds up to 25 mph and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

JUST IN: The Macy’s Thanksgiving parade balloons will fly! https://t.co/60HBADWUuv pic.twitter.com/616AWMqeTP — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 28, 2019

Wind speed devices will be used to determine which balloons can soar at what height. Each of the 16 giant character balloons has a risk profile depending on the size and weight. For example, SpongeBob, being the largest, is a different consideration than one of the smaller balloons.

Based on the city’s guidelines, the giant character balloons will not operate when there are sustained wind conditions exceeding 23 mph and wind gusts exceeding 34 mph on the route, according to the spokesperson.

New York Police Department Chief Rodney Harrison said Tuesday that the decision on whether or not to fly the balloons will be a “game day decision.”

Harrison noted that because people from all around the world come to New York City for the parade, “safety is paramount.”

The giant balloons have been grounded only once before, in 1971, due to extreme wind conditions.