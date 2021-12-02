 

Pawliday Lights event back at Lake Compounce this weekend

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lighting Up the Holidays in New Haven

CT Style: Holidays in New Haven Special

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a Bark in the Park, and you and your furry friend are invited!

Lake Compounce is bringing back its popular Pawliday Lights event this Sunday, Dec. 5. It is being held on the second weekend of Holiday Lights in the Park.

Fifteen attractions are opened right now at the park, and the campus is dressed up for the season, including a 100-foot Christmas tree that they say is the largest in the state.

Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce began back in 2012. It was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, they’re partnering with Dog Star Rescue, which will be on-site with adorable dogs from 4-6 p.m.

Lynsey Winters, public relations manager for Lake Compounce, told News 8, “Guests can meet the dogs, they can have their dogs meet the dogs if Dog Star is OK with it. They can actually fill out an application ahead of time if they go to the Dog Star website and they can be pre-approved for adoption before they even come to the park. So if they do fall in love with one of the animals they can potentially get the adoption process started that day.”

If you bring a donation on Sunday – dog treats, dog food, dog toys, or a dog bed – you can get free parking. Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce is open starting at 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Lighting Up the Holidays in New Haven

Lights flipped on for the New Haven tree

Getting ready for the New Haven tree lighting

Folks coming out to enjoy the New Haven tree lighting

Lots of family fun at the New Haven tree lighting

Celebrating the holidays at the Shops at Yale

Santa and Smarty the Elf visits the New Haven Green for the tree lighting

Holiday Village set up for shopping on the New Haven Green

The Spizzwinks are singing at the Shops at Yale

Hartford

Pawliday Lights event back at Lake Compounce this weekend

News /

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin talks about his upcoming colon surgery

News /

Community leaders join Republicans in demanding accountability for how COVID relief money is being used

News /

CT Children's patients to get new sports-themed gowns through Disney's 'Team of Heroes' project

News /

Lawmakers, state leaders put in their bid for Secretary of the State

News /

Hartford's Saturday Academy to launch this weekend, help reengage students impacted by pandemic learning

News /
More Hartford

Holiday Happenings

More Holiday Happenings

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss