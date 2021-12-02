Pawliday Lights event back at Lake Compounce this weekend

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a Bark in the Park, and you and your furry friend are invited!

Lake Compounce is bringing back its popular Pawliday Lights event this Sunday, Dec. 5. It is being held on the second weekend of Holiday Lights in the Park.

Fifteen attractions are opened right now at the park, and the campus is dressed up for the season, including a 100-foot Christmas tree that they say is the largest in the state.

Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce began back in 2012. It was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, they’re partnering with Dog Star Rescue, which will be on-site with adorable dogs from 4-6 p.m.

Lynsey Winters, public relations manager for Lake Compounce, told News 8, “Guests can meet the dogs, they can have their dogs meet the dogs if Dog Star is OK with it. They can actually fill out an application ahead of time if they go to the Dog Star website and they can be pre-approved for adoption before they even come to the park. So if they do fall in love with one of the animals they can potentially get the adoption process started that day.”

If you bring a donation on Sunday – dog treats, dog food, dog toys, or a dog bed – you can get free parking. Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce is open starting at 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through the end of the year.