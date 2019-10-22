Breaking News
Popular wine Advent Calendar returns & brings joy to the world
Popular wine Advent Calendar returns & brings joy to the world

Holidays

by: Monika Zachara (WTNH Intern)

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Calling all wine lovers! The Advent Calendar we all love has returned for a second year! Direct Wines has collaborated with licensed retailers to bring cheer to the holiday season.

Behind each window, the Advent Calendar reveals 24 quarter bottles (187 ml) of delicious wine from the world’s greatest wine regions. The special variety includes vintage Bordeaux, a rich Super Tuscan, barrel aged Rioja, fine Prosecco, and much more.

This is a wonderful gift for wine-loving friends, family, and don’t forget yourself! You can purchase it it from WSJwine on their website www.wsjwine.com/advent for $139.99. Shipping is free and quick orders are recommended by Nov. 18, 2019 for delivery by Dec. 1, 2019. Drink and be merry this holiday season, buy yours today!

