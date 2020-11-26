Rep. DeLauro shares mother’s recipes, highlights CT business in bid for Chair of the House Appropriations Committee

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is sharing some of her mother’s favorite recipes in the final days of her campaign to become the Chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

Her campaign said in a statement Wednesday, the long-time congresswoman is “bringing her Italian heritage and some of Connecticut’s rich history to the race by sharing some of her mother’s favorite recipes and distributing Pez candy dispensers to her colleagues…She is expecting they will find some holiday fun with the ‘thumbs up’ Pez dispensers and candy which hail from Connecticut’s Third Congressional District where they are made in Orange.”

In her letter, DeLauro wrote, “I wanted to share with you my mother Luisa’s recipes that she wrote on file cards, napkins, and even Election Day palm cards. She passed three years ago, and my family convinced me to use these, instead of a prayer card at the church. These will be of no help to you when preparing your turkey, but you will get a taste of Italy that is so important to my family and district.”

The recipes include meatballs, quick sauce, and cream puffs.

Try the recipes for yourself below!