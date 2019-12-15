‘Run for a Clause’ raises money and supplies for New London-based shelters for families in-need

Holidays

by: Teresa Pellicano

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of jolly runners dressed as the big man himself, Santa Clause, participated in Hartford Marathon Foundation’s ‘Run for a Clause’ Sunday morning in New London.

Entry to the race included a complete Santa suit that runners were encouraged to bedazzle and jolly-up.

A sea of ‘Santas’ ran a 2.5 mile loop down Bank Street and historic downtown New London.

The winner, Elizabeth Fengler of Wallingford, came in at 15:02 minutes.

News 8’s Leah Myers (left) and friend, Elizabeth Fengler of Wallingford (right), who took first place in the race with time of 15:02mins – Photos: Leah Myers via Reportit!

Hartford Marathon Foundation posted on Facebook that a portion of the proceeds will go to benefiting the Convent Shelter of New London, “an emergency shelter for families in need.”

The organization also collected paper goods (paper towels, napkins, toilet paper etc.) at the race “to help with urgent needs of the shelter.”

