Runners don only speedos and Santa hats for Boston’s annual ‘Santa Speedo Run’

by: WTNH Staff

BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) — Some holiday traditions never get old. This is one of them: an annual ‘Santa Speedo Run’ in Boston.

It started as a dare 20 years ago between five friends, and has turned into an annual event on Newbury Street that hosts over 700 runners annually.

If you want to don a speedo and a Santa hat and take part in the mile sprint, you have to raise $250.00.

Some of the prizes fundraising winners receive are Celtics/Lakers tickets, Apple Air Pods, Gift Certificates to local restaurants, and gift baskets.

According to their website, since 1999, the organization has raised “over $2 million for local children in need.”

