Salvation Army set to deliver 700 meals to seniors homebound, isolated in pandemic this Christmas

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Salvation Army will deliver 700 meals to need in Hartford, East Hartford, West Hartford, Bloomfield, Newington, Windsor and Wethersfield on Christmas Day.

Volunteers will arrive starting at 9:00 a.m. at The Salvation Army located at 217-225 Washington Street in Hartford. Meal deliveries will begin at 10:00 am.

The Salvation Army Holiday Meal program has been happening for the past 30 years. The mission of this program is to ensure seniors who are homebound, isolated, or disabled make sure they receive a meal.

“Volunteers have the opportunity, through kindness, to touch another soul,” said Major Tim Lavenbein, Greater Hartford Area Services Coordinator of The Salvation Army. “This will let them know they are seen and appreciated. Holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas should bring joy to all.”