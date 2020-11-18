Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Forecast

How much will the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle raise this year? News 8’s forecast is $458,888.

Each week, Gil Simmons will give an update on actual dollars raised vs. the projected forecast during Good Morning Connecticut at 9 a.m.

The coming weeks are critical with more people facing poverty and unemployment this upcoming season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Your generosity is needed now more than ever.

Donations help provide the essential gifts of food, shelter and hope to those hurting right here in our community.

To Donate to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle online: text RESCUE to 71777 or visit SalvationArmyCT.org

The first Red Kettle was put out by a Salvation Army officer in San Francisco in 1891. In that first year, money collected paid for a Christmas dinner for the area’s poor. Funds collected by the Red Kettle are the backbone of The Salvation Army’s mission and ministry.