State officials warn eager customers of Black Friday shopping as COVID cases continue to rise

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is not only asking people to be safe during Thanksgiving but also during the holiday shopping.

Come Black Friday, what should the lines look like? How far apart should you be?

“This is not a day when it would make a lot of sense to have huge crowds and a huge crush of people, piling into retail stores,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Around the state and around the country, Black Friday has already started with deals online and deals in the store as retailers try to thin the crowds. It is the complete opposite of everything Black Friday stands for – good deals and hyped up crowds.

“We’re finding the retail can be operated safely as long as you keep the distance and wear the mask. We’ll have to take a second look though if people can’t self-police that way and make sure we keep everyone safe in that store. Frankly, if stores aren’t self-police people won’t want to go in,” Governor Ned Lamont.

So are people going to stand in line this holiday season?

“I think this year especially, it is not safe.”

And the governor and the mayor say shop local, go online, maybe use the curbside pick up, do anything you can do to social distance and wear the mask. Officials are predicting that, just like after Halloween, they expect to see a spike after Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

“Do I expect to see cases go up? Yes do I want to see it now, make it mask Friday. Do everything you can to keep yourself from being exposed,” Dr. David Shapiro, Trinity Health.

Keep in mind – many of the retailers are going to be closed on Thanksgiving and they are going to have limited hours on Friday so make sure you plan ahead figure out which retailers are going to be open and maybe your best bet is to do it online.