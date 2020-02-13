Sweet deals that will fill your heart (and your stomach) on Galentine’s Day

(WTNH) — Following tradition, Feb. 13 is not only the day before Valentine’s Day, but it’s also Galentine’s Day! Grab your best friends and celebrate your friendship ahead of the romantic holiday. You can start celebrating with some sweet deals!

At Starbucks, they’re offering a happy hour bogo deal. Get any grande drink, then get another one for free.

Or go to Chili’s for happy hour with $5 margaritas.

If you and your friends would rather to stay in, grab a heart-shaped pizza to go from Pizza Hut or Papa John’s.

Then dig into dessert with heart-shaped donuts from Dunkin’ Donuts or Krispy Kreme.