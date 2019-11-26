Thanksgiving Day: What’s open and what’s not

FILE – Many stores will stay open for Thanksgiving in preparation for Black Friday, but other places will stay closed for the holiday.

(WTNH) — A majority of businesses across Connecticut are closed for Thanksgiving, but there are some stores and restaurants that remain open on the holiday.

Mail

No mail will be delivered Thursday, as post offices across the state are closed. Major couriers UPS and FedEx are also closed for Thanksgiving.

Gas Stations

Many gas stations are open, but some will have shortened hours. Plan accordingly if you expect to drive long distances.

Grocery Stores

Thanksgiving Day is a big day for grocery stores, with lots of shoppers grabbing last minute food items. Most grocery store chains are open with reduced hours, such as Stop & Shop, ShopRite, and Price Chopper, but independent grocery stores may be closed.

ACME Markets: Open 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

C-Town Supermarkets across Connecticut will be open during their normal hours.

Walmart: Most locations will open at 6:00 p.m. for Black Friday

Whole Foods Market: Glastonbury, West Hartford (50 Raymond Road) locations are open 8:00a -2:00p Fairfield/New Haven county locations open from 7:00a-3:00p 340 N Main Street, West Hartford location closed.



CLOSED: Costco BJ’s Aldi Trader Joe’s



Shopping Malls

These malls are open from 6:00 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving evening:

Brass Mill Center in Waterbury

Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester

Connecticut Post Mall in Milford

Danbury Fair Mall in Danbury

Westfarms Mall in West Hartford

Westfield Meriden Mall in Meriden

Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull

The Crystal Mall in Waterford will open at 5:00 p.m. Thanksgiving evening.

Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets in Clinton will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Thanksgiving evening.

Department stores like JCPenney, Macy’s, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty and Kohl’s will be open Thanksgiving afternoon in preparation of Black Friday. Many other retailers have also expanded hours for “Black Friday”, with many offering big deals for early shoppers.

If there is a specific store in the mall you’re hoping to visit, be sure to give them a call to confirm they are open before you make the trip.

Restaurants

If you’re looking to get something to eat on Thanksgiving Day, there are some national restaurant chains that have announced their Thanksgiving hours:

Applebee’s will have a some locations open

will have a some locations open Buffalo Wild Wings will have some locations open on Thanksgiving so you can get your chicken wing fix and watch some football.

will have some locations open on Thanksgiving so you can get your chicken wing fix and watch some football. Burger King will typically stay open during the holidays, but may have limited hours.

will typically stay open during the holidays, but may have limited hours. Chick-fil-A will be closed.

will be closed. Chili’s will have some locations open with modified hours on Thanksgiving.

will have some locations open with modified hours on Thanksgiving. Chipotle will have some locations open with modified hours on Thanksgiving.

will have some locations open with modified hours on Thanksgiving. Cracker Barrel around the country will be open at regular hours. To-go services are also available online.

around the country will be open at regular hours. To-go services are also available online. Denny’s will be open on Thanksgiving.

will be open on Thanksgiving. Domino’s Pizza will have some locations open with modified hours on Thanksgiving.

will have some locations open with modified hours on Thanksgiving. Dunkin Donuts will have most open on Thanksgiving. Some locations may have reduced hours on the holiday.

will have most open on Thanksgiving. Some locations may have reduced hours on the holiday. IHOP will be open, hours may differ.

will be open, hours may differ. McDonald’s locations will stay open on the holiday.

locations will stay open on the holiday. Sonic Drive-In will be closed.

will be closed. Starbucks will have most of their locations open on Thanksgiving but may have reduced hours.

will have most of their locations open on Thanksgiving but may have reduced hours. TGI Fridays will be open on Thanksgiving.

will be open on Thanksgiving. Wendy’s locations will stay open on the holiday.

Some of your local restaurants, like Shell and Bones in New Haven, might be hosting catered Thanksgiving dinners so you don’t have to cook yourself. Make sure to look at their websites ahead of time and RSVP.

If you’re unsure if you’re favorite local restaurant is open on Thanksgiving, it is best to give them a call.

Movie Theaters

Thanksgiving night is big for movie theaters. Many theaters in Connecticut are open. Check the theater’s schedule to make sure they’re open before driving over.

Liquor Stores / Bars

Liquor stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day, but bars and taverns are open at their owner’s discretion if you’re looking to get a drink.

Banks

Banks are closed, but most banks have 24-hour automated teller machines available if you need cash.

Pharmacies

Many pharmacies will be open, including CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid, but the hours may vary. Call ahead before making the trip.