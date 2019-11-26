Thanksgiving Day: What’s open and what’s not

(WTNH) — A majority of businesses across Connecticut are closed for Thanksgiving, but there are some stores and restaurants that remain open on the holiday.
No mail will be delivered Thursday, as post offices across the state are closed. Major couriers UPS and FedEx are also closed for Thanksgiving.
Gas Stations
Many gas stations are open, but some will have shortened hours. Plan accordingly if you expect to drive long distances.
Grocery Stores
Thanksgiving Day is a big day for grocery stores, with lots of shoppers grabbing last minute food items. Most grocery store chains are open with reduced hours, such as Stop & Shop, ShopRite, and Price Chopper, but independent grocery stores may be closed.
ACME Markets: Open 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
C-Town Supermarkets across Connecticut will be open during their normal hours.
Walmart: Most locations will open at 6:00 p.m. for Black Friday
- Whole Foods Market:
- Glastonbury, West Hartford (50 Raymond Road) locations are open 8:00a -2:00p
- Fairfield/New Haven county locations open from 7:00a-3:00p
- 340 N Main Street, West Hartford location closed.
- CLOSED:
- Costco
- BJ’s
- Aldi
- Trader Joe’s
Shopping Malls
These malls are open from 6:00 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving evening:
- Brass Mill Center in Waterbury
- Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester
- Connecticut Post Mall in Milford
- Danbury Fair Mall in Danbury
- Westfarms Mall in West Hartford
- Westfield Meriden Mall in Meriden
- Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull
The Crystal Mall in Waterford will open at 5:00 p.m. Thanksgiving evening.
Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets in Clinton will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Thanksgiving evening.
Department stores like JCPenney, Macy’s, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty and Kohl’s will be open Thanksgiving afternoon in preparation of Black Friday. Many other retailers have also expanded hours for “Black Friday”, with many offering big deals for early shoppers.
If there is a specific store in the mall you’re hoping to visit, be sure to give them a call to confirm they are open before you make the trip.
Restaurants
If you’re looking to get something to eat on Thanksgiving Day, there are some national restaurant chains that have announced their Thanksgiving hours:
- Applebee’s will have a some locations open
- Buffalo Wild Wings will have some locations open on Thanksgiving so you can get your chicken wing fix and watch some football.
- Burger King will typically stay open during the holidays, but may have limited hours.
- Chick-fil-A will be closed.
- Chili’s will have some locations open with modified hours on Thanksgiving.
- Chipotle will have some locations open with modified hours on Thanksgiving.
- Cracker Barrel around the country will be open at regular hours. To-go services are also available online.
- Denny’s will be open on Thanksgiving.
- Domino’s Pizza will have some locations open with modified hours on Thanksgiving.
- Dunkin Donuts will have most open on Thanksgiving. Some locations may have reduced hours on the holiday.
- IHOP will be open, hours may differ.
- McDonald’s locations will stay open on the holiday.
- Sonic Drive-In will be closed.
- Starbucks will have most of their locations open on Thanksgiving but may have reduced hours.
- TGI Fridays will be open on Thanksgiving.
- Wendy’s locations will stay open on the holiday.
Some of your local restaurants, like Shell and Bones in New Haven, might be hosting catered Thanksgiving dinners so you don’t have to cook yourself. Make sure to look at their websites ahead of time and RSVP.
If you’re unsure if you’re favorite local restaurant is open on Thanksgiving, it is best to give them a call.
Movie Theaters
Thanksgiving night is big for movie theaters. Many theaters in Connecticut are open. Check the theater’s schedule to make sure they’re open before driving over.
Liquor Stores / Bars
Liquor stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day, but bars and taverns are open at their owner’s discretion if you’re looking to get a drink.
Banks
Banks are closed, but most banks have 24-hour automated teller machines available if you need cash.
Pharmacies
Many pharmacies will be open, including CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid, but the hours may vary. Call ahead before making the trip.